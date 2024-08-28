News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

August 28, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Financial stocks were mixed in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index easing 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 4.6% to $59,217, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.84%.

In corporate news, Terreno Realty (TRNO) shares retreated 2.2% after Wells Fargo downgraded the real estate company's stock to equalweight from overweight.

B. Riley Financial's (RILY) lenders have given the company additional time to file an overdue financial report, Bloomberg reported. B. Riley shares were falling 6.1%.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has retreated from a plan to impose so-called swing pricing for mutual funds during periods of high redemptions in an apparent win for asset managers like BlackRock (BLK) and T. Rowe Price (TROW), Bloomberg reported. BlackRock shares added 0.4%, while T. Rowe was 0.2% lower.

