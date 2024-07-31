Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were mixed in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 0.1%

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) eased 0.1% to $66,079, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 3.4 basis points to 4.109%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee is getting closer to the point where it might cut rates, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday at a press conference after the FOMC meeting. Officials held the federal funds rate steady at 5.25% to 5.5%

ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed a 122,000 increase in July, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 150,000.

In corporate news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) appointed Bank of America's (BAC) equity capital markets veteran Sumit Mukherjee as head of equity capital markets intelligence, Bloomberg reported. JPMorgan shares shed 1.1% and Bank of America fell 2.4%.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square USA said it has abandoned its Initial public offering.

Mastercard's (MA) results rose more than expected in Q2 amid healthy consumer spending and demand for value-added services, while the payments firm said it expects double-digit revenue growth in Q3. The shares jumped 4.4%.

Jefferies (JEF) is mulling whether to add a brokerage to its operations in Brazil to back distribution of equity and debt offerings, Bloomberg reported. Jefferies stock rose 1.5%.

