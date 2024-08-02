Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower Premarket Friday

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 3.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 3.1%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) shares fell 3% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.72 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.07 a year earlier.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) reduced its equity stake in Bank of America (BAC) further, selling 19.2 million of the shares for about $779 million between Tuesday and Thursday, a regulatory filing showed. Bank of America shares were down more than 2% premarket.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) shares were up over 1% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.