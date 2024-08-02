News & Insights

Markets
MARA

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower Premarket Friday

August 02, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 3.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 3.1%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) shares fell 3% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.72 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.07 a year earlier.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) reduced its equity stake in Bank of America (BAC) further, selling 19.2 million of the shares for about $779 million between Tuesday and Thursday, a regulatory filing showed. Bank of America shares were down more than 2% premarket.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) shares were up over 1% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
BRK.A
BAC
CBOE
XLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.