Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% higher.

Barclays (BCS) is planning to triple its wealth team in India and Singapore, with the goal of quadrupling private banking assets in Asia by the end of 2028, Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with Nitin Singh, head of the wealth division for the region. Barclays was almost 1% higher pre-bell.

KKR (KKR) is among investors that plan to participate in a secondary offering of up to 60.4 million shares of Kokusai Electric, the Japanese chip equipment maker said. KKR was up over 1% premarket.

