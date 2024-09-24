Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% higher.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Brookfield Renewable (BEP) have agreed to sell their 25% stake in First Hydro to CDPQ, the Canadian investment group said. Brookfield Asset Management shares were 3% higher pre-bell.

Generations Bancorp (GBNY) said it has notified Nasdaq about its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares and withdraw the registration of common stock with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Generations Bancorp shares were over 36% higher premarket.

BlackRock (BLK) has received approval from Italy for holding a more than 3% stake in Leonardo, Reuters reported, citing a government document sent by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Parliament. BlackRock shares were down more than 1% pre-bell.

