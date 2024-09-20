News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday

September 20, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declined by 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% higher.

AGBA Group (AGBA) shareholders approved all proposals related to its merger with social media company Triller. AGBA Group shares were down nearly 1% premarket.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has secured a $5 billion commitment from BNP Paribas to deepen its reach into private credit, Bloomberg reported. Apollo Global Management shares were 0.1% lower pre-bell.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) shares were up 0.4% after the company said it has increased its credit facility to $510 million from a previous $440 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

