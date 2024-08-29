Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Thursday Afternoon

Financial stocks advanced in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.6%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 2.3% to $60,423, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 3 basis points to 3.87%.

In economic news, the US gross domestic product growth was revised up to 3% for Q2 from a 2.8% gain in the advance estimate, beating expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US initial jobless claims last week declined to 231,000 from an upwardly revised 233,000 level in the previous week, below expectations for 232,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In regulatory news, the Bank of England is set to delay its entire package of bank capital reforms until at least January 2026 as it monitors international developments, Bloomberg reported.

In corporate news, the Federal Reserve said late Wednesday it agreed to lower the latest stress capital buffer requirement for Goldman Sachs (GS) after the bank asked for reconsideration. Goldman shares rose 1.8%.

Nasdaq's (NDAQ) Nasdaq Futures unit was ordered by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pay a $22 million fine, the regulator said. Nasdaq shares climbed 0.8%.

NCR Atleos (NATL) is launching a LibertyX bitcoin cashout feature with LibertyX clients able to sell bitcoin and pick up cash at ATMs in the US. NCR Atleos shares rose 3.2%.

