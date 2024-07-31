Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

Financial stocks were higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently up 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.8% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.8%.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) shares rose 3% after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier.

KKR (KKR) shares were up 3.4% recently after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Mastercard (MA) shares advanced by 2.7% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

