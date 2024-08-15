Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Financial stocks advanced in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 1.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 3% to $57,120, and the yield for the 10-year US Treasury jumped 9.7 basis points to 3.92%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose more than expected in July, fueled by gains in spending on cars and electronics, Census Bureau data showed Thursday. Sales rose 1% in July following a downwardly revised 0.2% decline in June. Analysts polled by Bloomberg were expecting a 0.4% increase.

In corporate news, American Express (AXP) shares rose 2.6% after it said Thursday the net write-off rate for US consumer card member loans in July was 2.1%, down from 2.3% in June.

A consortium led by Sixth Street Partners has agreed to buy Credit Suisse's US mortgage servicing business from UBS (UBS), Bloomberg reported Thursday. UBS shares were falling 2.5%.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) can sail through several macroeconomic challenges while investing in growth opportunities due to potential market dislocations, BofA Securities said in a Thursday note. BofA upgraded PNC Financial to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $200 from $185. PNC Financial shares gained 2.2%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has recruited seven employees from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), including three managing directors, to set up a new mortgage capital markets business in Houston, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia shares were rising 1.3% and JPMorgan was up 0.9%.

