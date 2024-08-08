Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) increased 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 8.9% to $59,725, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 2.9 basis points to 3.99%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims last week fell by 17,000 to 233,000 from an upwardly revised 250,000 level in the previous week, compared with expectations for a smaller decrease to 240,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Coinbase (COIN) shares jumped 8.5%. A federal court ordered Ripple Labs to pay a portion of what the US Securities and Exchange Commission sought in a civil suit, a result that bodes well for Coinbase's own case with the watchdog, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Siebert Financial (SIEB) shares spiked 5.5%. The company acquired Gebbia Entertainment for an undisclosed sum to expand its portfolio in music, entertainment and media.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) shares gained 3.4% after the company agreed to buy advisory firm Waller Helms for an undisclosed sum.

Hamilton Insurance (HG) shares popped 7.4%, a day after the company reported higher Q2 net income and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.