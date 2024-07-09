Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Tuesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.5% to $57,521, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4 basis points to 4.31%.

In economic news, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index reached its highest level of the year during June at 91.5, a one-point gain over the previous month.

In regulatory news, the Federal Reserve may tweak the way it calculates an extra layer of capital it levies on US global systemically important banks, known as the GSIB surcharge, Reuters reported.

In corporate news, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) said Tuesday it agreed to pay $20 million in fines to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to settle litigation related to its sales practices and an investigation into its auto finance servicing activities. Fifth Third shares were rising 0.7%.

KKR (KKR) intends to reduce its ownership in Kokusai Electric by selling about half of its 43% stake to investors, Reuters reported Tuesday. KKR shares were adding 1%.

Visa (V) will provide technical support and additional features as HSBC (HSBC) prepares to launch its Zing international payments app into new markets globally, the companies said. Visa shares were down 0.3%, while HSBC was shedding 0.4%.

