Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday

August 07, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 1.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 3.8% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 3.6%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) shares jumped 24% in premarket activity Wednesday after reporting Q2 results that topped market expectations and providing Q3 revenue outlook higher than the consensus estimate.

MasterBrand (MBC) shares fell 4.4% after reporting lower revenue for Q2.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) shares were up 0.2% after reporting higher results for Q2.

