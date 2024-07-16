Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Financial stocks rose in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped 5.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1.7% to $64,816, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 6 basis points to 4.17%.

In economic news, US retail sales held steady last month versus market views for a decline as spending growth in most major categories helped offset declines in the gas station and motor vehicle components, Census Bureau data showed.

In corporate news, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) shares surged nearly 12% after Piper Sandler lifted its price target on the stock to $70 from $63, while keeping its neutral rating, a day after the bank reported higher Q2 revenue.

Bank of America (BAC) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results, despite an increase in deposit costs impacting its net interest income. Its shares popped 5.5%.

Charles Schwab's (SCHW) Q2 sales rose less than expected as net interest revenue, which is its biggest top-line contributor, declined year over year. Its shares tumbled 10%.

Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q2 results gained year over year and topped market expectations, buoyed by a 51% jump in investment banking revenue. Its shares rose 0.5%.

