Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain in Afternoon Trading

Financial stocks advanced in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 4.5% to $63,568, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 4 basis points to 4.23%.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs' (GS) Q2 earnings more than doubled from a year earlier, driven by double-digit gains in investment banking fees and asset and wealth management revenue. Goldman shares rose 1.5%.

BlackRock's (BLK) Q2 adjusted earnings increased to $10.36 per diluted share from $9.28 a year earlier, and revenue climbed to $4.81 billion from $4.46 billion, both topping estimates by analysts. The shares added 0.5%.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) shares rose 2.5% as the company reiterated Monday its financials and business practices are compliant with accounting and regulatory obligations. On Friday, Bloomberg reported the company faces an investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors on lending practices and claims about the performance of its loan book.

