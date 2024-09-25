Sector Update: Financial Stocks Flat Pre-Bell Wednesday

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) unchanged.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was marginally up and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.4%

Rithm Capital (RITM) shares were down 4.1% in recent Wednesday premarket activity after the company said overnight it priced a public offering of 30 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $342.9 million.

Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said Wednesday it has recommended a 21.8 million yen ($150,965) penalty on Nomura's (NMR) brokerage unit for allegedly manipulating the government bond futures market. Nomura shares slid 1.8% in premarket activity.

Eightco Holdings (OCTO) shares jumped 63% in recent premarket activity Wednesday after the company said it aims to generate revenue of $100 million next year, with a positive EBITDA at the public company level.

