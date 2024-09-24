Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

Financial stocks fell in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was largely flat.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained about 1% to $64,050, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 3.74%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 98.7 in September from 105.6 in August, below the 104 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Richmond Federal Reserve's monthly manufacturing index fell to minus 21 in September from minus 19 in August, compared with expectations for an increase to minus 12 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, the US Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a suit in a federal court against Visa (V) for allegedly monopolizing the debit card market. Visa shares dropped 5.3%.

Customers Bancorp (CUBI) shares fell 2% after Wedbush downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform and cut its price target to $53 from $79.

Invitation Homes (INVH) has agreed to a $48 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for an array of alleged unlawful actions against its tenants, the regulator said. Invitation shares were falling 2.2%.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) faces pressure on net interest income growth amid the prospects of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, Wedbush said. Wedbush downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform. First Citizens shares tumbled 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.