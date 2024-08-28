News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Lower Wednesday Afternoon

August 28, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Financial stocks were edging lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each easing about 0.1%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 4% to $59,061, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slightly higher at 3.84%.

In corporate news, B. Riley Financial's (RILY) lenders have given the company additional time to file an overdue financial report, Bloomberg reported. B. Riley shares were falling over 5%.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has retreated from a plan to impose so-called swing pricing for mutual funds during periods of high redemptions in an apparent win for asset managers like BlackRock (BLK) and T. Rowe Price (TROW), Bloomberg reported. BlackRock shares added 0.4%, while T. Rowe was 0.2% lower.

HSBC's (HSBC) future Chief Executive Georges Elhedery is considering cutting back middle management at the bank, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday. HSBC shares were falling 0.7%.

