Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

BlackRock (BLK), its Global Infrastructure Partners unit, Microsoft (MSFT) and MGX said they are creating a global artificial intelligence infrastructure partnership to invest in data centers and energy projects to address the increasing demand. BlackRock shares were up 0.6% pre-bell.

Bank of America (BAC) said it will redeem on Sept. 25 all $2 billion of its 0.981% fixed/floating rate senior notes due September 2025. Bank of America shares were 0.1% higher premarket.

