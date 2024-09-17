News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday

September 17, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advanced by 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) shares were up more than 1% after the company priced a private placement to eligible purchasers of $375 million of 2% convertible senior notes due 2029.

TPG's (TPG) investor group TPG Angelo Gordon and other partners, including Stadium Capital said they have agreed to acquire a Dutch residential portfolio from European Residential REIT for about 695 million euros ($773.8 million). TPG shares were up 0.7% pre-bell.

Bank of America (BAC) said it will redeem the $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of 3.093% fixed/floating rate senior notes due October 2025 on Oct. 1. Bank of America shares advanced by 0.5% premarket.

