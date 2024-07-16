Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) fell past 7% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, down from $0. 75 a year earlier.

Bank of America (BAC) was up over 2% after it reported Q2 net revenue of $25.38 billion, up from $25.20 billion a year earlier.

State Street (STT) was 0.1% higher after it reported Q2 revenue of $3.19 billion, compared with $3.11 billion a year earlier.

