Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday

Financial stocks were up in Tuesday's premarket activity with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

An employee of MUFG Bank, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), is being investigated for allegedly leaking tender offer details and other information about the bank's client companies to family members, Japanese media reported. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was over 1% lower pre-bell.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was up 3% after saying Assured Guaranty Municipal will merge into Assured Guaranty Inc., effective Aug. 1.

HSBC (HSBC) is preparing to appoint its third chief executive officer in nine years and is considering financial incentives and project reallocations to retain executives who miss out on the top role, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. HSBC fell past 1% pre-bell.

