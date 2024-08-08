News & Insights

Markets
HG

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Thursday

August 08, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.4% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.3% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Hamilton Insurance (HG) shares were up more than 14% after it reported higher Q2 net income and revenue. The company also said its board approved the repurchase of $150 million in common shares.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) shares advanced by more than 7% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted net income and gross revenue.

Corpay (CPAY) shares were more than 2% higher after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HG
FOUR
CPAY
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.