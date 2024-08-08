Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Thursday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.4% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.3% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Hamilton Insurance (HG) shares were up more than 14% after it reported higher Q2 net income and revenue. The company also said its board approved the repurchase of $150 million in common shares.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) shares advanced by more than 7% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted net income and gross revenue.

Corpay (CPAY) shares were more than 2% higher after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

