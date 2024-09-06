News & Insights

Markets
BAC

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday

September 06, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advanced by 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Bank of America (BAC) closed $205 million tax equity financing with Harvestone Low Carbon Partners, the latter said. Bank of America shares were flat in recent pre-bell trading.

Fanhua (FANH) shares were 0.8% higher after the company said its Fanhua BluePlus Health Management subsidiary is partnering with Shanghai Biotecan Pharmaceuticals to provide new health management services.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) shares were up more than 1% after the company said it has agreed to buy a $400 million health care portfolio as part of its multi-year plan to expand sector-specific services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
FANH
TCBI
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.