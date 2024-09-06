Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advanced by 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Bank of America (BAC) closed $205 million tax equity financing with Harvestone Low Carbon Partners, the latter said. Bank of America shares were flat in recent pre-bell trading.

Fanhua (FANH) shares were 0.8% higher after the company said its Fanhua BluePlus Health Management subsidiary is partnering with Shanghai Biotecan Pharmaceuticals to provide new health management services.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) shares were up more than 1% after the company said it has agreed to buy a $400 million health care portfolio as part of its multi-year plan to expand sector-specific services.

