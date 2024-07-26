Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.7%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.6%.

Horace Mann Educators (HMN) shares were down more than 4% after the company said it now expects 2024 core earnings to range between $2.40 and $2.70 per share, compared with its prior guidance range of $3 to $3.30.

WesBanco (WSBC) stock was more than 3% lower after the company reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Aon (AON) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.93 per diluted share, up from $2.76 a year earlier but missing the $3.08 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company's shares were down 0.3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.