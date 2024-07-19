Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.3%.

Comerica (CMA) shares were down more than 11% after the company reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

American Express (AXP) stock was more than 2% lower after the company posted a Q2 revenue of $16.33 billion, up from $15.05 billion a year earlier but trailing the $16.60 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares were down more than 1% after the company reported lower Q2 earnings and revenue.

