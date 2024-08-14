News & Insights

Markets
QFIN

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 14, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

Qifu Technology (QFIN) shares advanced popped 8% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

UBS (UBS) shares were more than 3% higher after it reported a Q2 revenue of $11.90 billion, compared with $9.54 billion a year earlier.

Allstate (ALL) shares were up more than 2% after saying it signed an agreement to sell all of the shares of its wholly owned indirect subsidiaries for $2 billion in cash to StanCorp Financial Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QFIN
UBS
ALL
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.