Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

Qifu Technology (QFIN) shares advanced popped 8% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

UBS (UBS) shares were more than 3% higher after it reported a Q2 revenue of $11.90 billion, compared with $9.54 billion a year earlier.

Allstate (ALL) shares were up more than 2% after saying it signed an agreement to sell all of the shares of its wholly owned indirect subsidiaries for $2 billion in cash to StanCorp Financial Group.

