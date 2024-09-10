News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

September 10, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advanced by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% lower.

StepStone Group (STEP) shares were down more than 5% after the company priced an offering of 4.1 million shares at $50 per share.

Bank of America (BAC) shares were over 1% higher after the company said it has increased the minimum hourly wage for US employees to $24, in line with its plan to raise wages to $25 per hour by next year.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has agreed to invest up to $1.1 billion in Infinium, a producer of low carbon fuels, the companies said. Brookfield Asset Management shares were up 0.3% premarket.

