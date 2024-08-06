News & Insights

NDAQ

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

August 06, 2024 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.3%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were up nearly 2% after it reported US matched equity volume of 39.6 billion shares in July, up from 33.9 billion shares a year earlier.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) shares were nearly 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 total investment income of $51.4 million, compared with $40.4 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

