Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 1.2% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 3.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3.5% lower.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) shares rose by more than 3% after the company said it has collaborated with New China Life Insurance to roll out tailored annuity product Bliss No. 2.

KKR (KKR) and German billionaire Mathias Dopfner have agreed to split Axel Springer into two, the German media company said. KKR shares were up nearly 3% premarket.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were up more than 1% after saying that BYMA, an Argentinian stock exchange group, has decided to base its entire post-trade ecosystem on Nasdaq technology.

