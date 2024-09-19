News & Insights

Markets
HUIZ

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

September 19, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 1.2% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 3.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3.5% lower.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) shares rose by more than 3% after the company said it has collaborated with New China Life Insurance to roll out tailored annuity product Bliss No. 2.

KKR (KKR) and German billionaire Mathias Dopfner have agreed to split Axel Springer into two, the German media company said. KKR shares were up nearly 3% premarket.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were up more than 1% after saying that BYMA, an Argentinian stock exchange group, has decided to base its entire post-trade ecosystem on Nasdaq technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUIZ
KKR
NDAQ
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.