Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

September 05, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Deutsche Bank (DB) shares advanced by over 3% after the company said it reached a settlement with Effecten-Spiegel in its takeover of Postbank.

Banco Santander (SAN) is in talks with investors on a debt deal of between $200 million and $250 million to fund the development of a casino owned by Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Banco Santander shares were up over 1% pre-bell.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said it has agreed to acquire equipment leasing company Beequip from NIBC. Apollo shares were down 0.7% premarket.

