Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.3%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were up more than 3% after it reported a Q2 revenue of $1.79 billion compared with $1.43 billion a year earlier.

Old Republic International (ORI) shares advanced by more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) shares were up 1% after it reported Q2 earnings of 0.017 British pounds ($0.022) per diluted share, compared with 0.016 pounds a year earlier.

