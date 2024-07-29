Sector Update: Financial Stocks Ease Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were edging lower in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each decreasing about 0.1%

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 1.1% to $67,470, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries declined 2 basis points to 4.18%.

In economic news, the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index fell to minus 17.5 in July from minus 15.1 in June, compared with expectations for minus 15.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares fell nearly 2% after Piper Sandler downgraded the company's stock to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $64 from $80.

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) shares lost 8.2% after the company posted lower Q2 earnings and revenue.

Enstar (ESGR) shares fell 6.1% as the firm agreed to be taken private by a Sixth Street-led consortium in a $5.1 billion deal.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) shares dropped 3.1% after the company reported Q2 revenue that missed analysts' estimates.

