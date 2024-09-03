News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Tuesday Afternoon

September 03, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Financial stocks were lower in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) easing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 2.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 0.9% to $57,895, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 5.7 basis points to 3.854%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 47.2 in August from 46.8 in July, missing expectations for an improvement to 47.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Redfin (RDFN) shares gained 1.1%. The company is poised for growth amid signs of improving business fundamentals and a potentially favorable macro backdrop from lower interest rates, B. Riley Securities said. B. Riley upgraded its rating on Redfin's stock to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $13 from $7.50.

KKR's (KKR) planned tender offer to buy Japanese systems developer Fuji Soft may be derailed by Bain Capital's counteroffer of around 600 billion Japanese yen ($4.11 billion), according to media reports. KKR shares were dropping 3.4%.

Blackstone (BX) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to buy Australian data center group AirTrunk for 20 billion Australian dollars ($13.53 billion), including debt, media outlets reported Monday. Separately, Blackstone will acquire an 80% stake in Burstone's Pan-European Logistics platform valued at 1.02 billion euros ($1.13 billion), the latter said Monday. Blackstone shares were falling 2.6%.

