Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Tuesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were decreasing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.1% to $58,814, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was decreasing 4.5 basis points to 3.82%.

In corporate news, Wells Fargo (WFC) announced plans on Tuesday to sell the non-agency third-party servicing segment of its commercial mortgage servicing business to Trimont. Wells Fargo shares were shedding 0.3%.

KKR (KKR) is in advanced talks to buy The Parking Spot in a transaction valued at about $1.4 billion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. KKR shares were falling 1.3%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) Chief Technology Officer Atte Lahtiranta is leaving to join Citadel, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Goldman shares shed 1%.

