Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.6%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares were up over 1% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) future chief executive officer, Georges Elhedery, is considering cutting back middle management at the bank, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions. HSBC Holdings shares were over 1% lower pre-bell.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) disclosed in a regulatory filing its divestiture of almost 25 million more Bank of America (BAC) shares for around $980 million. Bank of America shares were down 0.8% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.