News & Insights

Markets
RY

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 28, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.6%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares were up over 1% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) future chief executive officer, Georges Elhedery, is considering cutting back middle management at the bank, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions. HSBC Holdings shares were over 1% lower pre-bell.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) disclosed in a regulatory filing its divestiture of almost 25 million more Bank of America (BAC) shares for around $980 million. Bank of America shares were down 0.8% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY
HSBC
BRK.A
BAC
XLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.