Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Monday Afternoon

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) slipped 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 1.6% to $59,333, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 4 basis points to 3.90%.

In economic news, consumer expectations for one year of US inflation growth were unchanged in July, compared with a 3% gain in June, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve Bank on Monday.

In corporate news, B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares plunged 52.3%. Bloomberg reported Monday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is expanding a probe into B. Riley, investigating its handling of risk disclosures as well as the relationship between Bryant Riley, the company's founder, and Franchise Group Chief Executive Brian Kahn.

KeyCorp (KEY) shares jumped 8% after the company secured a $2.8 billion investment from the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) in return for a minority stake. Bank of Nova Scotia shares were falling 4%.

Marathon Digital (MARA) shares fell 7.5% after the company said it plans to offer $250 million in convertible notes due 2031 via a private offering.

