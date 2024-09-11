News & Insights

Markets
GS

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

September 11, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were lower in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was retreating 0.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.3% to $57,633, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 1.1 basis points to 3.66%.

In economic news, the consumer price index rose 0.2% in August, unchanged from the previous month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The headline reading was in line with a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Annually, inflation eased to 2.5% from July's 2.9% and met Wall Street's consensus.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs (GS) is selling a significant risk transfer related to a portfolio of nearly $3 billion of leveraged loans, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Goldman shares were rising 0.9%.

BlackRock (BLK) and Bapco Energies said Wednesday that a fund managed by BlackRock's diversified infrastructure team acquired a minority stake in the Saudi Bahrain Pipeline from Bapco. BlackRock shares shed 0.9%.

Voya Financial (VOYA) shares jumped nearly 6% after the company said Wednesday it has agreed to buy OneAmerica Financial's retirement plan business for an upfront purchase price of $50 million.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) unit TD Bank was ordered by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay $27.8 million for allegedly sharing inaccurate and negative information about its customers to consumer reporting companies, the CFPB said. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were rising 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
BLK
VOYA
TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.