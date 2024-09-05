Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were lower in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 2.6% to $56,452, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries decreased 4 basis points to 3.73%.

In economic news, private payrolls based on ADP Institute's employment report rose by 99,000 in August following a 111,000 rise in July, compared with estimates compiled by Bloomberg for a 145,000 increase.

US initial jobless claims last week fell to 227,000 from an upwardly revised 232,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a decrease to 230,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Institute for Supply Management's US services index rose to 51.5 in August from 51.4 in July, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Bank of America (BAC) is offering $205 million in exchange for tax credits from Harvestone Low Carbon Partners, an ethanol producer that captures the carbon produced at a North Dakota plant, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Bank of America shares eased 0.5%.

PayPal (PYPL) is providing customers with more ways to pay by allowing them to add their debit cards to Apple's (AAPL) Apple Wallet and use it with Apple Pay. PayPal shares shed 0.6%, and Apple gained 0.8%.

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) said Thursday that all required approvals have been received for its merger with Integrated Financial. Capital Bancorp shares were easing 0.1%.

Powell Max (PMAX) shares were rising 0.5% after the company priced its initial public offering at $4 per share.

