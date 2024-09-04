Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Financial stocks fell in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.5% to $57,810, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 7.6 basis points to 3.768%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 7.67 million in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared with an increase to 8.1 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the 7.91 million reported in June.

New orders for US factory goods rebounded 5% in July, above expectations for a 4.8% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 3.3% drop in June.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed US economic activity grew slightly in three of the 12 districts, while the remaining nine districts reported "flat or declining activity," a clear downshift from a "slight or modest" pace in the previous release,

In regulatory news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission didn't ask the Supreme Court to revive new disclosure requirements for fees charged to investors by hedge funds and private equity firms by the Tuesday deadline, Bloomberg reported.

In corporate news, Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is engaging with financial advisers as it mulls talks with potential buyers, Bloomberg reported. Sandy Spring shares rose 2.6%.

International Money Express (IMXI) should pursue a sale of the business as it is being undervalued by public markets, investor Breach Inlet Capital said in a letter to the company's board. International Money shares eased 0.1%.

Enstar (ESGR) said the 35-day go-shop period for its $5.1 billion take-private deal by Sixth Street ended Monday without any new offers. Enstar shares fell 0.9%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) expanded its risk transfer portfolio by an additional $1 billion, increasing the underlying leveraged loan exposure to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported. Deutsche Bank shares added 0.3%.

