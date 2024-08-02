Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were lower in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index retreated 2.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slumped 1.2% to $62,552, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 18.4 basis points to 3.79%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls expanded 114,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The consensus was for a 175,000 gain in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Morgan Stanley (MS) told its financial advisers that the bank will allow them to offer shares of two exchange-traded bitcoin funds to eligible clients starting Wednesday, CNBC reported Friday. Morgan Stanley shares fell 6.2%.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) shares jumped 14.6% after Reuters reported Friday the company is exploring options that may include a potential sale.

Rocket (RKT) shares popped 12% after the company's Q2 earnings beat estimates.

Flywire (FLYW) shares added 9.2%. Reuters reported Friday the company is exploring a sale and working with investment bankers at Qatalyst Partners to assess interest from potential buyers.

