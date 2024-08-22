Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Thursday Afternoon

Financial stocks were rising in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.9% at $60,420, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8.9 basis points to 3.87%.

In economic news, the Kansas City Fed monthly manufacturing index improved to minus 3 in August from minus 13 in July, compared with expectations for minus 9 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The pace of US existing home sales rebounded 1.3% to a 3.95 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in July from 3.90 million in June after declining for four consecutive months, compared with the 3.94 million rate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, data from the National Association of Realtors released Thursday showed.

In corporate news, CME (CME) and S&P Global (SPGI) are exploring a sale of their joint venture offering post-trade services in the forex and derivatives markets, Bloomberg reported. CME shares were shedding 0.1% and S&P Global was down 0.1%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares were falling 1.8% after it said late Wednesday that its fiscal Q3 results include a further provision of $2.6 billion to reflect fines in anticipation of a global resolution of probes into its US anti-money laundering program.

Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI) shares dropped 5.8% after the company reported lower bitcoin revenue in July.

