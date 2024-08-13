Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.4% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.4% lower.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were up over 8% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted net income and revenue in addition to lifting its fiscal 2024 sales outlook.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) stock was down more than 9% in recent Tuesday premarket activity after the company said it could not file its report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30 owing to delays in finalizing the valuations of certain loans and investments.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) said its subsidiaries priced a $1.10 billion private offering of 6.75% senior notes due 2032. Shift4 Payments shares were up more than 1% pre-bell.

