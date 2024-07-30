Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) shares rose past 7% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net revenue. The company also raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) shares advanced more than 7%% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 net income and total revenue.

S&P Global (SPGI) shares were up past 3% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue outlook.

