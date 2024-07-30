News & Insights

Markets
PYPL

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

July 30, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) shares rose past 7% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net revenue. The company also raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) shares advanced more than 7%% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 net income and total revenue.

S&P Global (SPGI) shares were up past 3% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
NMR
SPGI
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.