Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.3%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) shares declined by over 3% after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

ING Groep (ING) shares were down almost 3% after it reported lower Q2 earnings and revenue.

Barclays (BCS) shares were 0.3% lower after it reported Q2 earnings of 8.3 pence ($0.11) per share, down from 8.6 pence a year earlier.

