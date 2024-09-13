Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks rose in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) advanced 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.9% to $59,878, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2.5 basis points to 3.65%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 69 in September from 67.9 in August, above the expectations for an increase to 68.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, SelectQuote (SLQT) shares tumbled 44% after its fiscal Q4 net loss narrowed less than forecast.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) shares jumped 13.6% after Colliers upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $6.50.

Ares Management (ARES) is in advanced talks to buy GLP Capital Partners' operations outside of China, Bloomberg reported. Ares shares rose 1.8%.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) plans to launch a market next week for customers to bet on the result of the US presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reported. Interactive Brokers shares popped 3.6%.

