Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks rose in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.2%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 0.3% to $59,302, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 3 basis points to 3.87%.

In economic news, the US gross domestic product growth was revised up to 3% for Q2 from a 2.8% gain in the advance estimate, beating expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US initial jobless claims last week declined to 231,000 from an upwardly revised 233,000 level in the previous week, below expectations for 232,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, GigCapital7 (GIGGU) fell 0.6% after the company priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit.

Bill Ackman is looking to revive an initial public offering of Pershing Square USA by providing sweeteners to early investors, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday it agreed to lower the latest stress capital buffer requirement for Goldman Sachs (GS) after the bank asked for reconsideration. Goldman shares gained 1.3%.

Nasdaq's (NDAQ) Nasdaq Futures unit was ordered by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pay a $22 million fine, the regulator said. Nasdaq shares were rising 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.