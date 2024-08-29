News & Insights

Markets
GIGGU

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

August 29, 2024 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks rose in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.2%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 0.3% to $59,302, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 3 basis points to 3.87%.

In economic news, the US gross domestic product growth was revised up to 3% for Q2 from a 2.8% gain in the advance estimate, beating expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US initial jobless claims last week declined to 231,000 from an upwardly revised 233,000 level in the previous week, below expectations for 232,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, GigCapital7 (GIGGU) fell 0.6% after the company priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit.

Bill Ackman is looking to revive an initial public offering of Pershing Square USA by providing sweeteners to early investors, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday it agreed to lower the latest stress capital buffer requirement for Goldman Sachs (GS) after the bank asked for reconsideration. Goldman shares gained 1.3%.

Nasdaq's (NDAQ) Nasdaq Futures unit was ordered by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pay a $22 million fine, the regulator said. Nasdaq shares were rising 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIGGU
GS
NDAQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.