News & Insights

Markets
GS

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

August 19, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks rose in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.3% to $58,915, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 2.8 basis points to 3.86%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators declined 0.6% in July, below expectations for a 0.4% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Online retail sales rose 1.3% in Q2, slower than a 1.6% gain in the previous quarter, the US Census Bureau said.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs' (GS) asset management unit is leading a group of banks planning to provide a loan of about 750 million British pounds ($974.4 million) to UK-based environmental advisory firm SLR Consulting, Bloomberg reported. Goldman shares eased 0.2%.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Icahn Enterprises (IEP) agreed to a combined $2 million settlement with US regulators to resolve charges of failing to disclose stock pledges. Icahn Enterprises shares fell nearly 5%.

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) shares rose 0.4% after the company launched a joint program with aviation risk underwriter Acceleration.

AlphaVest Acquisition (ATMV) shares rose 0.2% after the blank-check firm agreed to merge with tech company AMC Corp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
IEP
SKWD
ATMV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.