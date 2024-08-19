Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks rose in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.3% to $58,915, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 2.8 basis points to 3.86%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators declined 0.6% in July, below expectations for a 0.4% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Online retail sales rose 1.3% in Q2, slower than a 1.6% gain in the previous quarter, the US Census Bureau said.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs' (GS) asset management unit is leading a group of banks planning to provide a loan of about 750 million British pounds ($974.4 million) to UK-based environmental advisory firm SLR Consulting, Bloomberg reported. Goldman shares eased 0.2%.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Icahn Enterprises (IEP) agreed to a combined $2 million settlement with US regulators to resolve charges of failing to disclose stock pledges. Icahn Enterprises shares fell nearly 5%.

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) shares rose 0.4% after the company launched a joint program with aviation risk underwriter Acceleration.

AlphaVest Acquisition (ATMV) shares rose 0.2% after the blank-check firm agreed to merge with tech company AMC Corp.

