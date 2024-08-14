Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were higher in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 3% to $58,804, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries decreased 3 basis points to 3.82%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.2% in July, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, following a 0.1% drop in June. Annually, inflation eased to 2.9% in July, the smallest increase since March 2021.

Mortgage applications rallied last week to the highest since January 2023, driven by a surge in refinance activity, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs (GS) agreed to sell the Blanchardstown Centre shopping center in Ireland to Strategic Value Partners, Bloomberg reported. Goldman shares rose 1.4%.

Qifu Technology (QFIN) shares jumped past 11% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

UBS (UBS) shares gained 5.4%. The bank reported Q2 earnings Wednesday of $0.34 per diluted share, down from $8.51 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $11.90 billion, up from $9.54 billion a year earlier. Separately, UBS has agreed to sell Credit Suisse's US Mortgage Servicing business, UBS Chief Financial Officer Todd Tuckner said Wednesday during the company's earnings call.

Atlantic American (AAME) shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported its Q2 results.

