Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks rose late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 1.9% to $60,534, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries declined 5.5 basis points to 3.942%.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs (GS) partner and mergers and acquisitions banker, David Kamo, left to join Evercore as a senior managing director, Bloomberg reported. Goldman shares rose 0.9%.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) H2 growth ramp is "well-supported" due to a healthy pipeline, global expansion and seasonality, Morgan Stanley said. The firm raised its price target on the stock to $70 from $66 while keeping its equalweight rating. Shift4 shares rose 0.6%.

Paymentus (PAY) shares jumped 14%, a day after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue and lifted the 2024 sales outlook.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Bread Financial (BFH) are expected to benefit from delays in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's late-fee rule, which will provide both companies with time to implement pricing and policy adjustments, BofA Securities said. BofA upgraded both stocks to buy from neutral. Bread Financial shares jumped 7.5%, and Synchrony gained 1.2%.

