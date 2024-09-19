Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks gained in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 2.8% to $63,465, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5.5 basis points to 3.74%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims last week declined sequentially to 219,000 from an upwardly revised 231,000, compared with expectations for 230,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Carlyle-backed (CG) Rigaku is planning an initial public offering in Japan, targeting a market value of 300 billion yen ($2.1 billion), Reuters reported. Carlyle shares jumped 5.2%.

Walmart (WMT) is partnering with Fiserv (FI) to upgrade payment options for customers and roll out a real-time pay-by-bank option in 2025, Bloomberg reported. Fiserv shares added 1.6%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) President and Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said Thursday he intends to retire on April 10, 2025, after 38 years at the bank. Toronto-Dominion shares rose 2.9%.

KKR (KKR) and German billionaire Mathias Dopfner agreed to split Axel Springer in two, the German media company said. KKR shares added 2.4%.

